Movement Dance Studio takes more awards

submitted by Movement Dance Studio

Over the past weekend, Movement Dance Studio in Morinville hit the competition stage again at the MCCC, Performing with Purpose by Plié Prep. They danced alongside some incredibly talented studios from around the Edmonton area and had some pretty stiff competition.

Regardless, the MDS dancers were triumphant and brought home four top score awards, seven Outstanding Choreography Awards, seven adjudicator’s choice awards.

MDS even scored an overall 1st place award in the duet/trio Novice/Junior Category for dancers Adalyn Courtorielle, Mikayla Namchuk & Nadia Matecki. Alongside these very proud winners, Movement Dance Studio had several performance award winners: Casey Seild, Rowan Weinmeier, Kaleigha Kinjerski, Ryler Bulger, Jamie Hughson, Kendall Tipple, & Cacia Jesso.

They look forward to returning to the studio to prepare for their final festival of the year, Heartbeat Dance Festival in Fort Saskatchewan, from May 10-14.

They will be wrapping up the year with their year-end recital on June 10th. Congratulations MDS dancers! And best of luck in your last festival of the year.

Below are some photos from the event.