Join Cheryl as she talks about The Morinville Community Library’s program, Spice It Up!

These spices and teas are free to pick up for people ages 16 and up and get put out on the second Monday of every second month. This month, the featured tea is jasmine tea!

For more information about the Library’s Spice It Up! program, please visit their page at https://www.morinvillelibrary.ca/programs/spice-it-up