Roseridge hosting regional Household Hazardous Waste Roundup in Morinville

Above: Roseridge Landfill Commission Recycling Coordinator Fred Cosgrove displays some of the materials accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Roundup in Morinville on Saturday, May 13. – submitted photo

submitted Roseridge Landfill Commission

As we say hello to warmer weather and the month of May, it is a perfect time to say goodbye to those cans, jars and bottles of cleaning solutions, old paint and other Household Hazardous Waste products accumulated over the year.

Roseridge Landfill Commission is hosting the first of two Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Roundups for 2023 in Morinville on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Morinville Leisure Centre.

Participants do not need a landfill permit for this free event, and the event is open to the entire Sturgeon County Region, regardless of where participants live.

“Until our new facility opens in 2024, Household Hazardous Wastes are not accepted at Roseridge. We ask that residents safely store their household hazardous waste on their property for these regional events, where they can dispose of them for free. These events help us keep these items out of the landfill,” said Roseridge Waste Management Commission Executive Director Susan Berry.

Roseridge currently holds a spring and fall event. The second event of 2023 is planned for Gibbons in the fall.

“Roseridge has taken on this role from the municipalities to support a regional effort and collaboration,” “Rather than each of the municipalities duplicating the service and offering it on their own, we’re doing it on behalf of the entire region,” Berry said.

Household hazardous waste products include but are not limited to acetone, ant/wasp spray, barbeque starters, antifreeze, car waxes and polishes, glues, hair colouring, aerosol hair spray, nail polish remover, paint thinners, rechargeable batteries, shoe polish, spa and pool chemicals, weed killers and windshield washer solutions.

Household cleaners regarded as household hazardous waste include abrasive cleaners, aerosol air fresheners, all-purpose cleaners, ammonia, bleach, disinfectants, drain cleaners, fabric softeners, glass cleaners, laundry starch, laundry stain removers, mildew removers, oven cleaners, rug and upholstery cleaners, toilet cleaners, and tub and tile cleaners.

“If you are unsure, bring it,” Berry said, noting the default should be to bring everything.

In addition to the household hazardous wastes, the event will include an electronics roundup where they will accept anything with a plug, from old hair dryers to television sets.

The Prospects Hockey Club will also collect automotive batteries to fund their program during the event.

Berry and the Commission hope for another successful event and encourage the area’s residents to come out regardless of whether they live in Morinville, Redwater or anywhere throughout Sturgeon County.

“It’s completely free. It’s convenient. It’s in town. Stop in and bring it, even if you have one or two items,” Berry said. “Bring those one or two items and keep them out of the landfill.”

Roseridge Landfill Commission is a regional partnership between Bon Accord, Gibbons, Legal, Morinville, Sturgeon County, and Redwater.