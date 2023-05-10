Food: Don’t throw out those leftovers – put them in an easy-to-make frittata

Food waste is a major issue for households all over the world. We often buy more food than we need and then end up throwing away perfectly good leftovers. But fear not! There’s a delicious and easy way to reduce food waste and use up leftovers: make a frittata.

A frittata is an Italian dish similar to an omelet, but it’s cooked slowly and finished under the broiler. It’s a great way to use up leftover vegetables, meats, and cheeses, and it can be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

One of the great benefits of making a frittata is that you can use a cast iron pan. Cast iron pans are perfect for frittatas because they distribute heat evenly, and they can go from stovetop to oven with ease. Plus, cooking with cast iron is a great way to add iron to your diet (you can Google that).

Here’s a simple recipe for a frittata using leftover vegetables and cheese. Feel free to customize it with whatever you have on hand!

Ingredients:

6 large eggs

1/4 cup milk

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cups chopped vegetables (such as broccoli, mushrooms, or spinach)

1 cup shredded cheese (such as cheddar or feta)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400F. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper until well combined. Heat the olive oil in a 10-inch cast iron pan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the chopped vegetables to the pan and cook until tender, about 5-7 minutes. Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables and cook until the bottom is set, about 5-7 minutes. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the top of the frittata. Place the pan in oven and cook until the cheese is melted and bubbly, about 10 minutes. You can finish under broiler to crisp up and brown the cheese. Remove the pan from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving.

Enjoy your delicious and easy frittata, and feel good knowing that you’re reducing food waste by using up your leftovers!