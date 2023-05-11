Fire Department hosts emergency preparedness open house

photos by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Fire Department hosted an event at the Don Found Fire Hall on Wednesday night.

The informative display covered how to prepare you and your family for a 72-hour emergency.

Tours of the fire truck and the Fire Hall were included, as well as an opportunity to speak to the members of the Fire Department.

The table display included brochures, a handout and items found in the emergency preparedness kit.

