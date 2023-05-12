Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots our and your lenses captured over the past week.

Joe Jacob sent us this great photo Thursday night.

Thursday night’s moon was bright and low in the sky around 11 p.m. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Town of Legal held their annual bike safety clinic on Thursday for students of Legal School, Ecole Citadel and Legal Public School. Sturgeon County bylaw officers, Alberta Health Services nurses and Town of Legal Community Services organized the event and taught the children all about road and helmet safety. – submitted by the Town of Legal.

The Northern Lights dance above a Morinville backyard in this long-exposure photo by Stephen Dafoe, taken Friday, May. 5.

The Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre was filled with the whirring and clanking of sewing machines and the laughter of roughly 20 women who had gathered for a three-day sewing retreat over the May 5 weekend. You can read the full story here.

Rock star Stacee Jaxx (Corben Moore) performs before the fans in the matinee performance of Rock of Ages: Youth Edition on Tuesday, May 9. You can read our full story on the show here. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Farmers’ Market opened on Sunday, May 7 along 104 Street. It will run each Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

Male red-winged blackbird. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Female red-winged blackbird. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A common grackle. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Don Boutilier sent us this shot of a kildeer, taken on his travels.

Lost Boys trilogy author Riley Quinn spoke to several classes of students at École Morinville Public School on Friday, May 5. Quinn answered questions about his books, how he writes his novels and writing in general. The talk was part of the school’s Literacy Day. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A robin sits on a fence. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A baby chick strikes a pose at École Morinville Public School on Friday, May 5. The chick is one of several recently hatched in the school’s Learning Farm. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Some student drivers were learning how to drive and operate some pretty heavy gear on Thursday. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Line painting was underway on 100 Avenue on Thursday afternoon. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Morinville Fire Department hosted an event at the Don Found Fire Hall on Wednesday night. The informative display covered how to prepare you and your family for a 72-hour emergency. Tours of the fire truck and the Fire Hall were included, as well as an opportunity to speak to the members of the Fire Department. The table display included brochures, a handout and items found in the emergency preparedness kit. The tour of the fire hall and the trucks and a chance to win an emergency preparedness kit. – Lucie Roy Photo