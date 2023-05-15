Rotary of Morinville Sturgeon present donation cheque to Teen Time

by Lucie Roy

Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon presented a $3500 cheque to Teen Time Executive Director Josh Arcand (centre). The presentation with Rotary Community Services Director Monty Johnson (left) and President Joe Dwyer (right) took place at the Rotary breakfast meeting on May 11.

Arcand made a presentation on Teen Time, how they operate with 30 staff and require approximately 55 to run the camp, with many of them volunteers.

Arcand spoke of their fundraisers to help make the camp affordable to youth 14-17 years of age in the Edmonton area, including Slave Lake and Westlock.

Teen Time will run camps for eight weeks this year, from July to August.

The charitable, non-profit, non-denominational Christian organization is situated north of Edmonton, on the shores of Makewin Lake, on a 350-acre ranch.

Camps include fishing, paintball, ranch, blitz and riding.