Home Hardware donation and Urban Ag volunteers help Community Gardens help the Food Bank

by Lucie Roy

Home Hardware, Morinville Centennial Community Gardens and MCHS students came together last week for the community. Home Hardware donated the seeds; the Community Gardens provided the space, and MCHS students provided the labour to plant seeds. The harvest will benefit the Food Bank and the public.

Home Hardware Floor Manager Dylan Johnson (left) and Store Manager Matt Parrent (right) presented Morinville Centennial Community Gardens (MCCG) with boxes of garden seeds and a full seed display rack.

Accepting on behalf of MCCG was President Johanna Silver (centre). Silver said some of the seeds would be planted with the assistance of the Morinville Community High School Urban Agriculture Class in the Public Garden Area of the Champlain Heights Park’s Community Garden for easy access for the Food Bank and the public to enjoy.

Silver said anything north of the basketball court is for the public, and a sign is posted of the applicable area. Anyone in the community can weed and harvest the produce.

MCHS teacher Shanine Wright and a group of Urban Agriculture students were at the Champlain Parks Gardens on Wednesday, May 10 to prep the soil and plant seeds. Silver spoke to the students about having a plan and outlay of where to plant and the best use of space provided, various vegetables and space they need, for example, squash, usage of signs and the best times to plant certain seeds.

MCHS Urban Agriculture students and teacher with MCCG President Johanna Silver.

Students hard at work.