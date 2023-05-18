Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

A blue jay sits atop a post. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon presented a $3500 cheque to Teen Time Executive Director Josh Arcand (centre). The presentation with Rotary Community Services Director Monty Johnson (left) and President Joe Dwyer (right) took place at the Rotary breakfast meeting on May 11. Arcand made a presentation on Teen Time, how they operate with 30 staff and require approximately 55 to run the camp, with many of them volunteers. Arcand spoke of their fundraisers to help make the camp affordable to youth 14-17 years of age in the Edmonton area, including Slave Lake and Westlock. Teen Time will run camps for eight weeks this year, from July to August. The charitable, non-profit, non-denominational Christian organization is situated north of Edmonton, on the shores of Makewin Lake, on a 350-acre ranch. Camps include fishing, paintball, ranch, blitz and riding. – Lucie Roy Photo

Don Boutilier sent us this photo of a red-necked grebe.

Don Boutilier also sent us these two photos, taken on his bird-watching travels.

Home Hardware Floor Manager Dylan Johnson (left) and Store Manager Matt Parrent (right) presented Morinville Centennial Community Gardens (MCCG) with boxes of garden seeds and a full seed display rack. Home Hardware, Morinville Centennial Community Gardens and MCHS students came together last week for the community. Home Hardware donated the seeds; the Community Gardens provided the space, and MCHS students provided the labour to plant seeds. The harvest will benefit the Food Bank and the public. Accepting on behalf of MCCG was President Johanna Silver (centre). Silver said some of the seeds would be planted with the assistance of the Morinville Community High School Urban Agriculture Class in the Public Garden Area of the Champlain Heights Park’s Community Garden for easy access for the Food Bank and the public to enjoy. Silver said anything north of the basketball court is for the public, and a sign is posted of the applicable area. Anyone in the community can weed and harvest the produce. – Lucie Roy Photo

MCHS teacher Shanine Wright and a group of Urban Agriculture students were at the Champlain Parks Gardens on Wednesday, May 10 to prep the soil and plant seeds. Silver spoke to the students about having a plan and outlay of where to plant and the best use of space provided, various vegetables and space they need, for example, squash, usage of signs and the best times to plant certain seeds. – Lucie Roy Photo

Students hard at work. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Legal Public School held their Carnival on Saturday with events for all ages. Taking place at the Centralta Community Centre, the event included games and prizes, face painting, a family photo booth, the Thistle Hill Farm Petting Zoo, raffles, crafts to mention but a few activities. Static displays consisted of preregistration info for Grades PreK-4, Sturgeon School Division, ACFA, Coop, Fortis and more. There was also an opportunity for your submission on what you would like to see for the naming of the school. – Lucie Roy Photos

Roseridge Landfill Commission partnered with the Alberta Recycling Management Authority to hold a Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Roundup on Saturday, May 13 in the parking lot of the Morinville Leisure Centre. Vehicle batteries were also accepted as a fundraiser for Prospects Hockey. The event ran from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and saw a steady stream of vehicles drive through during the four-hour event. Two transports were filled with materials that have been kept out of the landfill. – Submitted Photos

The Morinville All Candidates Provincial Election forum was held at the MCCC Wednesday night. Some of the questions covered the Villeneuve Airport, grants, corporate taxes, isolation and mental illness, retirement plans, abandoned and orphaned wells, how the province will retain health care workers and if elected, their top three priorities. Candidates at the forum included from left: Wayne Rufiange – Alberta Party, Dale Nally – United Conservative Party, Karen Shaw – Alberta NDP and Kurt Klingbeil – Green Party of Alberta. – Lucie Roy Photo