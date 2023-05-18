PSA: Mobile mammography service to visit Alexander

submitted by Alberta Health Services

Women ages 45-74 — the group most at risk of developing breast cancer — will have local access to mammography services when Alberta Health Services’ Screen Test program arrives in the community.

A mobile mammography trailer will be stationed at the Alexander First Nations Health Centre on May 31. Appointments are required. Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling 1-800-667-0604.

Screen Test is improving access to cancer screening for thousands of women in Alberta communities where mammography is not readily available.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival.

Due to COVID-19, Screen Test continues to take precautions to ensure the safety of our clients and staff. Details will be shared when you call to book your appointment.

Visit https://screeningforlife.ca/breast/screen-test-mobile-clinics/ for more information and a complete listing of Screen Test mobile sites.