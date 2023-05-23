Advance Polls open Tuesday to Saturday

by Morinville Online Staff

The upcoming 2023 Provincial Election in Alberta provides an opportunity for residents to exercise their right to vote. Advanced polls will be open from Tuesday, May 23rd to Saturday, May 27th, offering early voting options for added convenience.

“Elections Alberta will once again be providing the Vote Anywhere Service during advancing voting days,” said Glen Resler, Chief Electoral Officer, in a media release Tuesday. “This adds convenience, allowing electors to vote at any advance voting location in the province and receive the ballot for their home electoral division.”

There are four candidates running in Morinville-St. Albert: Incumbent UCP MLA Dale Nally, former Sturgeon County Councillor Karen Shaw for the NDP, Wayne Rufiange for the Alberta Party and Kurt Klingbeil for the Green Party of Alberta.

What you need to know:

Advanced polls will operate between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. from Tuesday, May 23, to Saturday, May 27.

Poll locations and times are specific to the advanced poll.

The following locations are designated for advanced voting:

Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre Address: 9913 – 104 St, Morinville Gibbons Community Cultural Centre Address: 5115 – 51 St, Gibbons Redwater and District Pioneer Club Address: 4916 – 50 St, Redwater Servus Credit Union Place Address: 400 Campbell Rd, St. Albert

Residents can cast their vote at any one of these advanced poll locations. Remember to bring government-issued identification or any other required voter identification documents.

Participating in the advanced polls allows you to avoid potential crowds and long queues on election day while ensuring your voice is heard.

Information about advance voting locations, including hours of operation, accessibility tools, and assistive devices can be found on the Where to Vote cards mailed to electors or by visiting https://map.elections.ab.ca/.