Alberta RCMP seek public assistance in keeping emergency responders and support services safe

submitted by Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP working in areas affected by wildfires are reminding drivers that speeding is a high-risk behaviour which actively puts other road users, community members and emergency responders unnecessarily in danger.

Pay attention to local signage

Be mindful that speed limits may change when personnel are working roadside

Fires are unpredictable and you may need to be turned around or take a different route at any time

Do not bypass barricades preventing access to areas as not all roads are favourable; this increases your risk of needing emergency resources to locate you and your family

Provide adequate time to travel between destinations

Off-Highway Vehicles:

RCMP would like to remind community members that in light of wildfire risk, keep yourself up to date with OHV bans and restrictions in your area and familiarize yourself with the Off-highway Vehicle Regulation in Alberta, which outlines various offences

The lack of a spark arrest device and the accumulation of debris around a hot exhaust system presents an increased risk for fire.

RCMP additionally ask community members in all areas affected by wildfires to familiarize themselves with:

Forest and Prairie Protection (Ministerial) Regulation

Forest and Prairie Protection Act

Forest and Prairie Protection Regulation

Provincial Parks (General) Regulation

Reports of criminal activity are taken seriously and RCMP encourage communities to report any suspicious or criminal activities.

Anyone with information in relation to this potential crimes in their area are asked to please contact their local RCMP or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8377 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.