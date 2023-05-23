Morinville signs Fire Service Agreement with Sturgeon County, Mutual Aid Agreement with Alexander

Morinville announced the signing of a Fire Services Agreement with Sturgeon County and a Mutual Aid Agreement with Alexander First Nation during the Regular Meeting of Council Tuesday night.

The Town says the agreements demonstrate a collaborative effort between the municipalities to ensure a high level of emergency services for Morinville and the surrounding area. The agreements align with Morinville’s 2022-2025 Strategic Plan, which prioritizes the safety and well-being of residents and businesses.

Mayor Simon Boersma expressed pride in the agreements, stating, “We are proud of these formal agreements with both Sturgeon County and Alexander First Nation and thankful we provide support and can count on our neighbours to provide support if and when needed.”

Brad Boddez, Fire Chief/Manager Community Safety Services, added, “We are pleased to be able to provide and receive the support from our mutual aid partners and utilize the additional resources, staffing and apparatus our departments can deliver,”

The Fire Services Agreement with Sturgeon County will be in effect until December 31, 2026. The Mutual Aid Agreement with Alexander First Nation has no expiry date.

The Town believes signing these agreements will strengthen emergency services, ensuring prompt and efficient response to incidents.