Bon Accord 4-H Beef Club selects its champions

photos by Stephen Dafoe

The Bon Accord 4-H Beef Club held their Achievement Day Show and Sale at the Sturgeon Agriplex on Wednesday, May 24.

The show started at 1 p.m. with the Grand Champion (first place) and Reserve Champion (second place) selection at 6 p.m., followed by the sale.

This year’s Grand Champion was Colton Fenske. Reserve Champion went to Tanner Fenske. In total, 22 competitors took part in the event, eight of those in the running for Grand and Reserve Champion honours.

Entering the ring with the Fenskes for the final winners’ selection were Landon Finnerty, Dawson Finnerty, Harlan Spooner, Clay Walsh, Tye Walsh, and Blake Bielert.

Bentley Bielert

Tanner Fenske (left) and Clay Walsh take a seat, waiting for the main event.

Competitors await the call to take their steers to the ring.

A competitor and their steer.

Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma, and Tammy Round, Senior Relationship Manager with Farm Credit Westlock, presented Colton Fenske with the Grand Champion award.