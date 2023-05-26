Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are some shots captured with our and your cameras over the past week.
The sun viewed through the smokey haze on Saturday morning. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Krystal Nalesnik sent us these three shots of a bee in the garden.
Rose-breasted grosbeak sings in an elm tree – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A small plane flies over Morinville – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A Northern Shoveller spotted through the reeds at the Morinville Fish and Game Association Pond. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A mallard out for a Victoria Day swim at the Morinville Fish and Game Association Pond. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A Blue-Winged Teal takes flight at Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A house sparrow lands on an organics bin. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Above: Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma, and Tammy Round, Senior Relationship Manager with Farm Credit Westlock, presented Colton Fenske with the Grand Champion award at the 4-H Beef Club Achievement Day on Wednesday, May 24. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A bee grabs some pollen from some French lilacs. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Crews get ready to replace a fire hydrant in Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
