Alberta RCMP conduct over 140 check stops during National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

submitted by Alberta RCMP

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, the Alberta RCMP participated in the National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, focusing on removing alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers from our provincial roadways.

Even with ongoing evacuations due to wildfires across Alberta, RCMP was able to conduct more than 140 check stops throughout the day along with regular enforcement, removing 215 impaired drivers from the roads.

Alberta RCMP would like to remind drivers of the hazards of driving impaired and to plan ahead by making other transportation arrangements. If caught while impaired for a first offence, a driver could face a 90-day licence suspension, one year of ignition interlock, a 30-day vehicle seizure, $1,000 fine, and criminal charges.

Please plan ahead and make Alberta’s highways safer for the summer. If you witness dangerous driving behaviours or a suspected impaired driver, please call 9-1-1.