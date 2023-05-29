Letter: System-generated error found on Morinville 2023 Tax Notices. All tax notices being re-printed and re-mailed

Since mailing tax notices last week, the Town of Morinville has identified a system-generated error that resulted in an inaccurate amount owing showing on tax notices. At this time, we are unsure how many notices were affected. Staff are working to reprint and reissue all tax notices. They will be reprinted on coloured paper. We ask property owners to disregard the first notice.

Please accept our apology for this error and inconvenience.

Town of Morinville

Editor’s Note: Morinville Online has learned new tax notices will be printed on blue paper.