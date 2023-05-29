Morinville RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, Alta. – Morinville RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 61-year-old James Garfield Melanson. James was last seen on May 28, at 5 p.m., near downtown Morinville. There is a concern for his well-being. James is described as:

6’0” tall

Pounds

Heavy Set

Grey hair

Last seen wearing Blue T-shirt, Grey sweatpants and using a walker.

If you have any information on James’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Moriville RCMP at 780 939 1600. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.

Publisher’s Note: This article will be updated as soon as possible pending further information from Morinville RCMP