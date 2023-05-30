Dale Nally returns to the legislature as part of UCP majority

Above: Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally – Morinville Online File Photo

by Morinville Online Staff

Incumbent UCP MLA Dale Nally defeated NDP candidate and former Sturgeon County Councillor Karen Shaw in Monday’s general provincial election.

Nally took 13,270 votes to Shaw’s 11,765. Nally earned 51.3% of the vote to Shaw’s 45.53%. Alberta Party candidate Wayne Rufiange took 578 votes (2.23%), and Green Party of Alberta candidate Kurt Klingbeil took 227 votes (.008%).

Although defeated in the final total, Shaw led Nally in the tally of advanced and special ballot voters by a narrow margin of 5,533 to 5,443.

As of 1 a.m., Tuesday morning, the UCP led or were declared elected in 50 seats, a decrease of 13 from the 63 seats they held when the writ was dropped a month earlier. The NDP led or were declared elected in 37 seats, an increase of 13 from the 24 they had at the start of the election.

As of 1 a.m., unofficial voter turnout sat at 61.34% of eligible voters.

All results are unofficial until Thursday, June 8.