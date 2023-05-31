Fire and OHV ban lifted, fire restriction in effect in Sturgeon County

submitted by Sturgeon County

Effective today (May 31) at 4 p.m., Sturgeon County and the towns of Bon Accord, Legal and Redwater are under a fire restriction.

The fire and OHV ban issued earlier this month has been lifted; however, open fires – including burn barrels and incinerators – and fireworks are not allowed.

All outdoor fires presently burning must be extinguished. No new burn permits or fireworks permits will be issued, and all permits previously issued remain suspended.

You can use the following:

recreational firepits for warming or cooking

OHVs and ATVs

charcoal/pellet barbecues

propane/natural gas barbecues

charcoal/pellet appliances, like smokers

propane/natural gas appliances, like patio heaters and fire tables

electric appliances, like smokers

outdoor fireplaces/chimineas

Sturgeon County urges the public to use extreme caution when working or driving in grassy areas and to keep vehicles clean and free of debris as smouldering debris can start fires.

This restriction does not apply to the use of ATVs or OHVs.

For updates, visit sturgeoncounty.ca/fire-bans and albertafirebans.ca.