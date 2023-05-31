Fire and OHV ban lifted, fire restriction in effect in Sturgeon County

submitted by Sturgeon County
Effective today (May 31) at 4 p.m., Sturgeon County and the towns of Bon Accord, Legal and Redwater are under a fire restriction.
The fire and OHV ban issued earlier this month has been lifted; however, open fires – including burn barrels and incinerators – and fireworks are not allowed.
All outdoor fires presently burning must be extinguished. No new burn permits or fireworks permits will be issued, and all permits previously issued remain suspended.
You can use the following:
- recreational firepits for warming or cooking
- OHVs and ATVs
- charcoal/pellet barbecues
- propane/natural gas barbecues
- charcoal/pellet appliances, like smokers
- propane/natural gas appliances, like patio heaters and fire tables
- electric appliances, like smokers
- outdoor fireplaces/chimineas
Sturgeon County urges the public to use extreme caution when working or driving in grassy areas and to keep vehicles clean and free of debris as smouldering debris can start fires.
This restriction does not apply to the use of ATVs or OHVs.
For updates, visit sturgeoncounty.ca/fire-bans and albertafirebans.ca.
