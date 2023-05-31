Morinville RCMP investigate serious motor vehicle collision

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On May 31, 2023, at 10:10 a.m., Morinville RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 28 and Sturgeon Road. Initial investigation reveals that a Northbound semi-truck collided with a passenger car at the intersection. The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries. RCMP are expected to remain on the scene for several hours while workers attempt to remove the semi from the area. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane to facilitate the vehicle’s removal.

The investigation in the circumstances of the collision continues.