Morinville RCMP investigate robbery

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On May 31, 2023, at approximately 7:35 p.m., Morinville RCMP were dispatched to an armed robbery.

A lone male wearing a mask, gloves and a hoody, entered the Calahoo convenience store with a handgun, demanded cash from the clerk and threatened to shoot the employee. The suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, as well as two 26oz bottles of dark rum.

The suspect drove away in a white coloured, possibly a Kia, medium/compact sport utility vehicle, with the rear plate remove.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Moriville RCMP at 780-939-1600. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.