Talent and Heart Collide in Four Winds Public School’s Annie Jr.

Above: Annie dances along side the cast in the finale of Annie Jr. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Wednesday evening. The Four Winds School production has two remaining shows on Thursday and Friday evening. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

photos by Stephen Dafoe

Students at Four Winds Public School in Morinville have been rehearsing tirelessly for months in preparation for their production of Annie Jr. The show opened Wednesday night to a standing ovation at the show’s conclusion. The remaining shows are on Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Annie Jr., a condensed version of the beloved musical, has been a hit among young performers. Based on the comic strip Little Orphan Annie, the story follows the courageous orphan Annie as she navigates life during the Great Depression. This adaptation maintains the heart and soul of the original production while catering to the voices and runtime suitable for young actors.

The opening night of Annie Jr. on May 31 received a standing ovation from the audience, showcasing the immense talent and hard work of the students. The teachers and directors, Autumn Willms and Savanah Bosch, have been instrumental in guiding the cast and crew to deliver an outstanding performance.

The play was selected due to its timeless storyline, resonating with students and inspiring them to overcome challenges and better themselves.

As the students take the stage, they have experienced tremendous growth throughout the production process. Starting from shy individuals, some have flourished into confident performers, embodying their characters with passion and dedication.

Support from students, parents, sponsors, and various departments involved in set building, costumes, marketing, and makeup has been invaluable to the success of Annie Jr.

With just two shows left on June 1 and June 2, excitement continues to build.

Tickets for the remaining shows can be purchased online through the school’s website or at the door, priced at $10. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the talent and magic of Annie Jr.

Below is a gallery of photos from Wednesday night’s show.