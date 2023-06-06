Autobus Frechette Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Over 100 Attendees at Centralta Community Center

by Lucie Roy

The 25th anniversary of Autobus Frechette was celebrated on Saturday at the Centralta Community Center in Legal, with more than 100 in attendance.

Many past and present bus drivers shared their memories and stories at the open mic event and gathered at the photo display in the lobby to look at 25 years of history.

Awards received as Alberta’s Business of the Year in 2010 were also displayed.

Founder David Frechette spoke of when he started his bus driving career in Manitoba when he was 30 years of age, and his friend and mentor Maurice Nadeau got him sparing as a driver for him quite often.

When he moved to Alberta in 1989, he drove for Holt bus lines out of Radway and Herenic bus lines out of Plamondon until he moved to Legal in 1995.

With his friend Raymond Tremblay, they successfully bid o a bus route for Ecole Citadelle in 1998. It was a long route from Barrhead to Legal.

Frchette said his first bus was an old 1978 Ford 20 passenger, 350,000 km, bought from Briggs Bus Sales. Despite a tough start and stiff competition, he persevered and added another route.

The business grew steadily yearly until he had 18 bus routes and 24 buses now owned by his daughter Chantal and her husband, Cesar. Frechette said he incorporated the business under Service d”Autobus Frechette Ltee.

In 2003 they signed a contract with Greater St Albert School Board for service from Legal to ESSMY in St. Albert.

Frechette said there are many fond memories and thanked everyone who made the business successful. He spoke of the many mechanics and the school boards of Centre nord and Greater St Albert Catholic.

He spoke of the close to 20,000 children they had the privilege of bringing to and from school, the drivers over the years—close to 60 incredible individuals who did their job cheerfully without complaining and how they are and always will be the backbone of the company.

Frechette said because of the drivers’ dedication, they have the best track record for being on time and never having to cancel a route.

Frechette mentioned all the family members and their involvement and dedication to the company.

The cake cutting was performed by Gabriel de Goya and Chantal Frechette.

A wrapped framed print of a school bus was presented by Rae-Lyn Lefebvre on behalf of Greater St Albert Catholic School. She is glad to be a part of the company and attended the event with her two boys.

David Frechette, Gabriel de Goya, his father Cesar de Goya, and his mother Chantal Frechette accepted the print.