Mr. MTR rides for seventh year

The 7th annual MR MTR (Marty Robillard Memorial Toy Run) took place Saturday, June 3 with more than 35 riders and passengers departing from the Royal Canadian Legion in Gibbons.

The approx 3.5-hour drive covered 300 km with a tour of Barrhead, Westlock, Clyde Corner and Waskatenau. A last-minute change in the route due to a section of a highway being chipped was made and involved no main highway in the ride.

The event included riders from four groups of Veterans UN/NATO Canada, Red Deer, Edmonton, Cold Lake and Sturgeon Crew Veterans, as well as riders from the One Broken Biker and the Forsaken Souls.

Speaking to the bikers and passengers before departure was the main organizer- Deborah Robillard, owner of Technical Automotive and member of the Lions Club of Morinville. She spoke on how her husband Marty started this run as a Christmas in June with children’s toys for the less fortunate to now being named MR. MTR.

This year the ride proceeds go to the Veterans Association Food Bank.

Chris Wilson, Region Vice President of the Sturgeon Crew Veterans, briefed the participants on the route he planned out, riding staggered, the responsibilities of the medic, the outriders and the truck and trailer following in case of breakdowns or assistance required.

Darren Longstaff, Regional President of the UN/NATO Sturgeon Crew, spoke of the BBQ to follow, door prizes, and other activities involved.

Sponsored by Technical Automotive Inc, the Lions Club of Morinville. Sturgeon Crew veterans and the Gibbons Legion Br. 226, the ride for next year has already been booked.

The departure of some of the riders

Outrider Bob Peterson

Deborah Robillard and Tina Gougeon at registration.

Deborah Robillard, Chris Wilson and Darren Longstaff.

Discussing the route, one of four outriders Bob Peterson, Regional President of UN/Nato Veterans Sturgeon Crew Darren Longstaff and President Chris Wilson.