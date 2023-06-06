SCARS Adoption Event and BBQ Connects Animals in Need with Potential Owners

by Morinville Online Staff

Sturgeon County Kennels is hosting an adoption event in collaboration with SCARS Animal Rescue, offering a chance for individuals to find loving homes for numerous cats and dogs. The event will occur on Saturday, June 10th, from 11 am to 2 pm at Sturgeon County Kennels, located at 56124 RR 241 in Sturgeon County.

Attendees interested in adopting a cat or dog are advised to bring a carrier for cats and a leash for dogs. Those considering adoption are asked to fill out an application prior to visiting so that they are pre-qualified for adoption. The SCARS event page at https://events.scarscare.ca/all-events/sturgeon-county-kennels-adoption-event/ has additional information, and potential attendees are encouraged to visit the page for further details.

Alongside the adoption opportunities, the event will feature a BBQ, door prizes, and giveaways for participants to enjoy.

“Take a beautiful scenic drive through Sturgeon County and stop by Sturgeon County Kennels to see some of SCARS Animals Rescues adorable cats and dogs, said event organizer Stacey Nordin. “We will have gift bags for everyone who adopts one of the animals onsite.”

For those unable to adopt an animal, the event still offers opportunities to engage with animals or tour Sturgeon County Kennels.

SCARS Animal Rescue also seeks donations of large dog beds, kitty litter, and dog and cat food to support their efforts.