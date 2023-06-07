Market Buds Blossoms at Morinville Farmers’ Market: Fun and Learning for Kids

Above: Morinville Farmers’ Market Manager Jessica Wood shows the display for the Market Buds children’s program running weekly from June 25 to Aug. 27. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Farmers’ Market is well underway for its 2023 season, running from noon until 4 p.m. every Sunday on 104 Street by the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre.

But a new children’s program, Market Buds, will run during the Sunday market from June 25 to Aug. 27 for a half hour starting at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Market Manager Jessica Wood said the program, part of the offerings of the Alberta Farmers’ Market Association, is an excellent way for children to learn about where their food comes from as well as how products are created for the Market.

“Parents can go shop, and kids can do an activity,” Wood said. “The activities range from a scavenger hunt to talking to the vendors one-on-one to learn how they do things.

Past iterations of the program have taught children about bees and how they pollinate plants, and what pollinating does. Other activities included planting seeds that they could take home.

“There are different things that they see from start to finish, and they can talk to the vendors to see how they go from starting with a piece of fabric to whatever they are selling.

Once children complete the week’s activity, they receive a $2 token to spend at any of the Market’s vendors. Tokens can be spent that day or accumulated for a more significant purchase later.

Wood is hoping to see lots of children signed up for the weekly program. Pre-registration is encouraged so that the Market knows how many people are involved and to accommodate for program supplies.

“You get a chance to meet other kids and do activities,” Wood said, noting it is also an excellent way for parents to do some market shopping without the children. “It’s only fifteen minutes to a half an hour, and you can save your tokens up to buy something big at the end of the season.

Registration is free for children aged five to 12. Parents can register their child at the Market Buds booth any Sunday before or during the program or by email at chamber@morinvillechamber.com.