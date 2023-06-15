Alberta RCMP remind off-road enthusiasts to safely store and protect their vehicles

submitted by Alberta RCMP

With summer comes the increased use of recreational off-highway vehicles (OHVs) such as quads, dirt bikes and side-by-sides. Alberta RCMP reminds citizens to safely store and protect their recreational vehicles to deter opportunistic thieves. The more difficult you make it for thieves, the less likely they are to take what’s not theirs.

Here are some tips to keep your recreational vehicles safe:

Do not leave keys in or near the vehicle when left unattended.

When you’re done riding, store your vehicle in a locked garage or shed.

Park larger vehicles in front of your OHV to block it from being easily moved.

Secure OHVs outside with a lock and chain. Cover vehicles with a tarp, and keep them away from the main roads. Out of sight, out of mind!

For extra protection, keep outdoor lights on at night.

If you are storing your OHV for a long period of time, consider removing the fuse, deflating the tires, and emptying the gas tank.

Keep track of serials numbers, along with photos, of your recreational vehicles should a theft occur.

If you’re OHV doesn’t already have one, consider installing a GPS tracking system.

Follow us on Twitter (@RCMPAlberta) and Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta) for crime prevention tips this month to keep your OHVs safe so you can enjoy them all season long!

Reminder, OHVs are not permitted for use during fire bans. Exhaust systems can heat up to temperatures over 200 degrees Celsius. Debris falling from OHVs can heat up and smoulder, eventually igniting and creating a wildfire.

RCMP encourages the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.