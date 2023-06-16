Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots captured by our and your cameras over the past week.

Birds and Beasts

A group of American White Pelicans stopped by Heritage Lake on Monday, June 12. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Cormorants rest on the shore of Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A red-necked Grebe swims on Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A tiny house wren sits on a cherry tree looking for a mate. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Seen Around Town

Work was underway finishing the electronic sign at the Morinville Leisure Centre on Sunday, June 11. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Lion Francis Fryters receiving his Life Membership Award from President Tina Gougeon. – Lucie Roy Photo

Lion Deborah Robillard receiving her 10-year pin from President Tina Gougeon. – Lucie Roy Photo

Lion President Tina Gougeon presented Lion Bev Lussier with her 5-year pin and Treasurer pin. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Arts

Movement Dance Studio held its year-end wrap-up performance on Saturday, June 10. You can read the story and see more photos here. – Submitted Photo

MCHS put on a student-directed adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s The Strange Case of Jekyll and Hyde on Friday, June 9. You can read our story and see more photos here. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Pride Week kicked off on Sunday, June 11, with the raising of the Pride flag at the Morinville Leisure Centre. You can read the full story and see more photos here. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The CWL celebrated 60 years of service on Sunday, June 11. To commemorate the milestone, they planted a Swiss Stone Pine on the church ground [in Legal] and unveiled a plaque. Father Ambrose blessed the tree, the members and the parish community present. Everyone enjoyed cake and refreshments. Thank you to Pereira and Moniz Tree Nurseries for donating the tree. We look forward to enjoying it for many years. Special congratulations to Florence Quaghebeur, who was recognized for 60 years of service to our local and diocesan councils. – Submitted Photos

Team members from Danny Getzlaf’s Community Spirit pose for a photo at the Walk to End ALS in Edmonton on Saturday, June 10. In total, 190K was raised for the cause. – Submitted Photo.