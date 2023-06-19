Morinville RCMP respond to armed robbery

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On June 4, 2023, at 05:33 a.m., Morinville RCMP received a report of a robbery at a rural location known as the Sandy Lake Wilderness Area. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victims who advised that a group of teens were camping in the area as part of an after-grad event. A suspect who exited a nearby White Kia Sportage came up to them brandishing a firearm and demanded their car keys and some other effects. The suspect left with the victim’s vehicle, which has since been recovered. A second suspect was observed driving the Kia. RCMP believes that the suspects also stole other items from different victims by breaking into vehicles and tents throughout the evening.

While RCMP investigates, we ask for public assistance in identifying the suspects.

Suspect 1 is described as;

Male

Dark skin

5’6” tall

Average build

The Suspect 2 is believed to be a woman with long hair.

The Kia Sportage is described as:

White

Black marks on the front bumper

Dirty

Beat up fenders and sides

If you have any information about this incident or those responsible, please call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.