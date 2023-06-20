Fire restriction lifted in Sturgeon County

submitted by Sturgeon County

Sturgeon County and the towns of Bon Accord, Legal and Redwater are no longer under a fire restriction.

Sturgeon County thanks the public for its cooperation during the fire restriction, and urges the public to continue using caution when conducting burning.

Individuals can once again apply for fire and fireworks permits. You do not need a fire permit for a fire in an approved firepit for recreation, cooking, or warming purposes, but must stay with the fire at all times.

Permits for fireworks, burn barrels and incinerators, and for burning garden/yard debris are available online, at Sturgeon County Centre, at the Protective Services Building or from a local area councillor.

Residents are asked to be patient when applying for fire/firework permits. Requests received online, by phone, fax and email will be processed in the order they are received. Staff’s goal is to review and approve all permit applications within three (3) business days.

Motorists and OHV/ATV users are reminded to be cautious when operating in grassy areas, and to keep vehicles clean and free of debris as smoldering debris can start fires.