Fort Saskatchewan RCMP charge extreme speeder with dangerous driving

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On June 14, 2023, at 9:45 a.m., an officer with the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP was making patrols when he observed a vehicle traveling at 206 km/h in the posted 100 k/h zone on Highway 15 near Highway 28A. The officer was able to locate and arrest the driver. Given the totality of the circumstances, the driver, who has been identified as Edmonton resident Jose Sebastian (23) has been charged with Dangerous driving and speeding.

Jose Sebastian was released from custody with his next court date set for July 13, 2023, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Fort Saskatchewan.

This arrest comes days after a fatal motor vehicle collision in Edmonton where extreme speeds are believed to be a factor.

RCMP would like to remind motorists of the extreme dangers associated with driving at extreme speeds. When looking at the totality of the circumstances, police can lay criminal charges for this reckless