New Automated Traffic Enforcement Policy Aligns with Provincial Guideline

by Colin Smith

The results of a proposed new automated traffic enforcement technology policy for Morinville would not be dramatic.

The policy was discussed at town council’s committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, June 20, after it was deferred from the June 13 regular meeting.

It governs the employment of automated traffic enforcement (ATE) in the community.

Initially drafted in 2016, the policy outlines how the ATE program is to work, including site selection, technology use, roles and responsibilities, accountability, and the requirement to bring the regular reports back to council.

The ATE program also has to operate in accordance with the province’s Automated Traffic Enforcement Technology Guideline, which has recently been overhauled.

In a presentation to council Enforcement Services Superintendent Sgt. William Norton said the update to the Morinville’s policy would clean up and remove duplication and redundancy that resulted from the guideline overhaul.

That means the policy, as set out, will no longer refer to many of the specifics of ATE use because they are now contained in the provincial guidelines.

Deputy Mayor Scott Richardson raised the issue of access to those guidelines along with the policy.

“It looks like we ripped out a lot of our stuff, and then we’d have to refer to those guidelines,” Richardson said. “I do hope they are stored together and there is an up-to-date guidelines.”

Norton answered that the intention was to have the policy and the guidelines side-by-side on the town website.

Concerned that rules about the use of funds derived from ATE may be viewed as more restrictive than they actually are, Councillor Stephen Dafoe proposed a motion intended to clarify the matter.

The motion, to be referred to council’s next regular meeting July 11, called on administration to “amend section 3.4 of the ATE technology policy to include provision for using revenue generated from automated traffic enforcement technology for traffic, pedestrian and public safety initiatives in terms of both safety-related initiatives and programming funding.”

“The old policy had it that the funding had to be used for traffic, pedestrian and public safety,” Dafoe said. “That was very clear. Sidewalks, the solar lights, we did a lot of that.

“But there was also the softer programming side. I don’t want to lose sight of that. Even though as written we can do that – there’s nothing in the provincial guidelines to prevent it – I’d just like a little clearer wording.”

Referral of the motion was adopted unanimously.

Dafoe also stated that he would like to see ATE statistics included in the triennial reports provided by Enforcement Services, the former practice, rather than annually, as is currently done.

The ATE policy discussion was held in the context of an administration recommendation that the program be continued in Morinville, because it has been proven to be an effective tool to reduce speeds and is net-positive financially, bringing in more revenue from ticket fines than it costs to operate.

The current Global Traffic Group Ltd. contract to provide ATE services for Morinville is coming to an end.

Administration recommended to council at its June 13 regular meeting that the contract be extended to December 31, 2024.

Instead, council adopted a motion by Mayor Simon Boersma calling on administration to attempt to extend the contract to December 31, 2023.

“I think we need more time to discuss this,” Boersma said. “It would be nice to bring this back to committee of the whole, digest it and socialize it within the community. Get some stats and information back.

“I think that will give us a lot of time. It will also give the contractor a comfort level that we are interested and moving forward.”

The motion passed unanimously.