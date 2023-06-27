Extinguished vehicle believed to contain human remains UPDATE

June 29 UPDATE:

Sturgeon County, Alta. – On June 26, 2023, at approximately 11:20 p.m., Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to assist the local fire department with a vehicle fire at Range Road 230 and Township Road 554, in Sturgeon County. Upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames. Once extinguished, officers located what was believed to be human remains.

On June 28, 2023, the remains underwent an autopsy at the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton. The death has been deemed a homicide.

The death is being investigated by the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes unit. At this time, it is believed that this was a targeted incident and RCMP do not believe there is any risk to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact the Fort Saskatchewan at 780-997-7900. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.

