Extinguished vehicle believed to contain human remains

submitted by fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On June 26, 2023, at approximately 11:20 p.m., Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to assist the local fire department with a vehicle fire at Range Road 230 and Township Road 554, in Sturgeon County. Upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames. Once extinguished, officers located what was believed to be human remains.

RCMP have released the scene, and traffic can now resume normally.

The remains will undergo an autopsy at the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton on June 28, 2023, at 9 a.m.

The investigation continues. An update will be sent when further information becomes available.