Morinville Food Bank is raffling $1300 smoker package

by Morinville Online Staff

The Morinville Food Bank has launched a fundraising raffle to support its mission of assisting the local community. The raffle package’s highlight is a Pitboss PB550G smoker generously donated by Morinville Home Hardware, NAPA Morinville, and Trail Tire Morinville. The package is valued at more than $1300.

Raffle tickets are $10 each, available at Hunters Print and Copy or by calling 780-660-6911. With a limited quantity of only 650 tickets available, participants are encouraged to get their tickets quickly.

The draw date for the raffle is August 1. All proceeds from ticket sales will directly benefit the Morinville Food Bank and its efforts to address community hunger.

The Pitboss smoker, renowned for its quality and performance, serves as the centrepiece of the raffle. It offers an exceptional grilling experience, enabling enthusiasts to elevate their outdoor cooking endeavours.

The Morinville Food Bank extended its sincere gratitude on social media to Morinville Home Hardware, NAPA Morinville, and Trail Tire Morinville for their generous contribution, making this raffle possible. Their support demonstrates a strong commitment to the well-being of the community.

By participating in this fundraising raffle, individuals can win a valuable prize and contribute to a meaningful cause. The Morinville Food Bank relies on the funds raised to continue its vital work in assisting those in need.