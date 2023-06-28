Deliciously Unique: Oil-based Pizza with Caramelized Onions, Red Peppers, Olives, and Mozzarella-Feta Blend

When it comes to pizza, we often envision a luscious tomato sauce coating the dough. However, there is a world of culinary creativity waiting to be explored beyond the classic tomatobase. Prepare your taste buds for a different flavour experience with this oil-based pizza recipe, featuring the delightful combination of caramelized onions, red peppers, olives, and a blend of mozzarella and feta cheese.

Let’s dive into the flavours that harmoniously work together to create a memorable pizza sensation.

The oil-based sauce sets the stage for a unique twist on traditional pizza. Its silky texture provides a subtle richness and a delicate, almost buttery flavour that enhances the other ingredients without overwhelming them. The gentle coating of oil allows the ingredients to shine and mingle, resulting in a lighter and more nuanced taste.

Caramelized onions bring a touch of natural sweetness to the pizza. As they slowly cook, their sugars caramelize, creating a delightful depth of flavour. Their mild onion taste is beautifully transformed into a rich, slightly sweet essence that complements the other toppings.

Adding red peppers provides a vibrant burst of colour and a mild, slightly smoky flavour. Roasting or sautéing the peppers brings out their natural sweetness, adding a delightful contrast to the savoury notes of the other ingredients. Their tender texture and gentle crunch further enhance the overall pizza experience.

Black olives introduce a burst of briny goodness that balances the sweetness of the onions and peppers. These little flavour powerhouses infuse the pizza with a touch of saltiness and a unique tang, creating a delightful contrast and adding depth to each bite.

To complete the ensemble, we combine the creamy richness of mozzarella cheese with the bold and tangy profile of feta cheese. The mozzarella contributes its stretchy, melty texture and mild flavour, while the feta adds a tangy and salty kick. Together, the cheese combo forms a harmonious partnership, enriching the pizza with a medley of contrasting tastes and textures.

Now, let’s bring these exceptional flavours together in a tantalizing recipe:

Oil-based Pizza with Caramelized Onions, Red Peppers, Olives, and Mozzarella-Feta Blend

Ingredients:

Pizza dough (homemade or store-bought)

Extra-virgin olive oil

2 large onions, thinly sliced

1 red pepper, thinly sliced

Handful of black or green olives, pitted and halved

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Fresh basil leaves or green onion (optional), for garnish

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to the recommended temperature for pizza dough (475F).

In a large skillet, heat a drizzle of olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the sliced onions and cook slowly, stirring occasionally, until they become golden brown and caramelized, about 20-25 minutes. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Set aside.

In the same skillet, add the sliced red pepper and sauté until slightly softened, about 5-7 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Roll out the pizza dough to your desired thickness and shape. Place it on a pizza stone or baking sheet.

Drizzle the dough with extra-virgin olive oil, spreading it evenly across the surface.

Spread the caramelized onions over the oiled dough, followed by the sautéed red peppers and olives.

Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella and crumbled feta cheese over the toppings, distributing them evenly.

Place the pizza in the preheated oven and bake according to the dough’s instructions, usually around 12-15 minutes or until the crust is golden and the cheese has melted and turned slightly bubbly.

Once baked, remove the pizza from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes. Garnish with fresh basil leaves if desired.

Slice and serve this remarkable oil-based pizza, allowing your taste buds to revel in the captivating flavours. The sweetness of the caramelized onions, the smoky notes of the red peppers, the briny kick of the olives, and the creamy blend of mozzarella and feta cheese unite to create an unforgettable culinary experience. Prepare to embark on a journey beyond the ordinary and savour every delectable bite. Enjoy!