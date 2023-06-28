Opinion: Alberta NDP says it is committed to serve and advocate

submitted by Rachal Notley
We’re ready to work for you.
That’s what I want Albertans to know as the Alberta NDP forms the largest
Official Opposition in Alberta’s history. My party has 38 MLAs eager to represent
all Albertans and hold the government accountable while also continuing to
propose new ideas and solutions, as Albertans asked us to do.
Strong, diverse, and talented, our Opposition will advocate for Albertans, urban
and rural. Our priorities are your priorities.
We will push for better health care, especially in rural Alberta, where service
closures are far too common. We will raise the alarm on the continued rise in
emergency room wait times in our cities, and call for a better plan to stop more
physicians from leaving the province, and leaving their patients.
We will push to hire more teachers and support staff. Right now, Alberta
children are trying to learn in the most overcrowded classrooms in Canada —
that jeopardizes our future and it must change. We will also call for an
immediate rollback of the post-secondary tuition increases that are planned for
this fall. Failure to act on these priorities will make it harder for Albertans in
smaller communities to earn the skills they need.
And we will go further to save Albertans money, pressuring the government to
cap out-of-control utility bills and address the crisis developing in housing and
rent. We have already seen record-high food bank usage and household debt. In
the face of record inflation, we cannot allow inequality to continue to grow.
We believe rural Alberta will be best served by having a diversity of
representatives, but it is also clear that we have more work to do to reach rural
Albertans and present them with a plan that speaks to their priorities.
In the coming months and years, our new Caucus will reach out to rural
Albertans about what matters to them: creating good-paying jobs in strong,
rural communities, growing our agricultural opportunities, protecting our
mountains and headwaters, and fixing rural health care.
We’ll travel this province pillar to post, seeking to earn your trust by listening to
your ideas and your hopes for the future.
It’s time to start solving problems and delivering better government across the
province.
My number one priority is to do the work Albertans have asked of us. That is our
intention as a Caucus, and that certainly is my plan, as Leader. Albertans will
have the strongest and most effective Official Opposition they’ve ever seen.
You deserve nothing less.
Publisher’s Note: Morinville Online / MorinvilleNews.com accept submissions from sitting governing and opposition MLAs on topics of interest to our community.
Be the first to comment