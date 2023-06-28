Opinion: Alberta NDP says it is committed to serve and advocate

submitted by Rachal Notley

We’re ready to work for you.

That’s what I want Albertans to know as the Alberta NDP forms the largest

Official Opposition in Alberta’s history. My party has 38 MLAs eager to represent

all Albertans and hold the government accountable while also continuing to

propose new ideas and solutions, as Albertans asked us to do.

Strong, diverse, and talented, our Opposition will advocate for Albertans, urban

and rural. Our priorities are your priorities.

We will push for better health care, especially in rural Alberta, where service

closures are far too common. We will raise the alarm on the continued rise in

emergency room wait times in our cities, and call for a better plan to stop more

physicians from leaving the province, and leaving their patients.

We will push to hire more teachers and support staff. Right now, Alberta

children are trying to learn in the most overcrowded classrooms in Canada —

that jeopardizes our future and it must change. We will also call for an

immediate rollback of the post-secondary tuition increases that are planned for

this fall. Failure to act on these priorities will make it harder for Albertans in

smaller communities to earn the skills they need.

And we will go further to save Albertans money, pressuring the government to

cap out-of-control utility bills and address the crisis developing in housing and

rent. We have already seen record-high food bank usage and household debt. In

the face of record inflation, we cannot allow inequality to continue to grow.

We believe rural Alberta will be best served by having a diversity of

representatives, but it is also clear that we have more work to do to reach rural

Albertans and present them with a plan that speaks to their priorities.

In the coming months and years, our new Caucus will reach out to rural

Albertans about what matters to them: creating good-paying jobs in strong,

rural communities, growing our agricultural opportunities, protecting our

mountains and headwaters, and fixing rural health care.

We’ll travel this province pillar to post, seeking to earn your trust by listening to

your ideas and your hopes for the future.

It’s time to start solving problems and delivering better government across the

province.

My number one priority is to do the work Albertans have asked of us. That is our

intention as a Caucus, and that certainly is my plan, as Leader. Albertans will

have the strongest and most effective Official Opposition they’ve ever seen.

You deserve nothing less.

Publisher’s Note: Morinville Online / MorinvilleNews.com accept submissions from sitting governing and opposition MLAs on topics of interest to our community.