Editorial: Morinville Online / MorinvilleNews.com closed this week

Dear Readers,

As the scorching summer heat settles in, we at Morinville Online / MorinvilleNews.com are preparing to take a brief hiatus to recharge and rejuvenate. We wanted to inform you that from July 1st to July 9th, inclusive, we will be closed for our summer shut down. However, we want to assure you that we will resume full coverage on Monday, July 10th.

As a small publication, we understand the importance of providing consistent and reliable news coverage to our valued readers, but as a small operation, taking a holiday means taking a temporary break from keeping you informed.

Please note that all calls and inquiries received during our closure will be promptly responded to upon our return on July 10th. We value your continued support and understanding as we strive to maintain the quality and reliability you expect from Morinville Online / MorinvilleNews.com.

Thank you for being part of our vibrant community. We look forward to reconnecting with you and delivering the latest news and updates upon our return.

Warm regards,

The Morinville Online / MorinvilleNews.com Team