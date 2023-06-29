Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Easton Lloyd just before connecting with the ball in one of the two opening games at the U9 Minor Ball tournament, held at Skyline Ball Diamonds in Morinville Friday, June 23. – Stephen Dafoe Photo



Morinville Minor Baseball Coach Jen Libke gives a little pre-bat coaching to Frances Boulanger during the opening game at the U9 Ball Tournament held Friday, June 23 at Skyline Diamonds in Morinville – Stephen Dafoe Photo



Frances Boulanger as she hits a one-base run Friday, June 23. Morinville Minor Baseball hosted an end-of-season U9 ball tournament at the Skyline Diamonds on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24. In total, 17 teams, including four from Morinville, one from Legal and 12 from St. Albert, gathered for the two-day event. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Joe Jacob sent us this shot, taken on June 23.

Joe also sent us this shot.

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation held its annual fundraising run in Cardiff Park on Saturday, June 24. Ray White and family won most donations by a family at $1500 for the cause. – submitted photo

Ray also sent us these shots from the event.

A bluejay enjoys its peanut on a wicker chair – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Work was underway on Tuesday, June 27 on the new additions near the Splash Park. – Lucie Roy Photo

Work was also underway on Tuesday, June 27 to clear up the debris from the Morinville Plaza and Suites fire. – Lucie Roy Photo

Tuesday night’s moon waxing gibbous at 62.45% illumination. The next full moon is July 3. – Stephen Dafoe Photo