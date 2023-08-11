Tips from Alberta RCMP to reduce vehicle thefts this summer

submitted by Alberta RCMP

Summers in Alberta are often a busy time, with everyone out and about enjoying the warm weather. With everyone spending more time outdoors, this can also lead to an increase in theft of, and from, vehicles.

Thus far this year, in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions:

May (857), March (790), and June (750) were the top three months for vehicle thefts.

June (778), May (766), and July (670) were the top three months for thefts from vehicles.

In total this year, there have been around 4,500 reported thefts from a motor vehicle, and just over 5,000 vehicles were reported stolen. Trucks have been the most commonly stolen vehicle.

Simple habits and routines can greatly reduce your chances of being a victim of vehicle related thefts.

Here are some vehicle crime prevention tips to help you this summer and throughout the year:

Always make sure to lock your vehicle.

Never leave keys or garage door openers in your vehicle.

Never leave important documents with personal identifying information in your vehicle.

Ensure all valuables are removed or out of sight. This includes shopping bags, loose change, sunglasses, and any electronics.

Do not leave your windows open when you leave your vehicle.

If possible, store your vehicle in a locked garage when not in use.

Park your vehicle in well lit areas and within sight. If you’re unable to park in a locked garage, keep outdoor lights on for added security.

This August the RCMP will be using the #AutoRoutine to provide information on how to keep your vehicles safe this summer. Watch our Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta) and Twitter (@RCMPAlberta) feeds for tips and reminders to help reduce thefts of, and thefts from, vehicles this summer.

If you see something suspicious, report it to your local police service. If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.