Alberta RCMP Offer Road Safety Tips for New Drivers

submitted by Alberta RCMP

This month the Alberta RCMP is focussing on new driver safety. It takes time to build and develop driving skills.

The Alberta RCMP reminds new, and experienced, drivers to keep these tips in mind:

Drive sober. You must have a blood-alcohol level of zero. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Don’t go solo. Drivers with a learner’s licence must be accompanied by a fully licenced (non-GDL probationary) individual. The individual must be 18 years of age or older and seated beside the driver (Government of Alberta, 2021).

The posted speed limit is the maximum speed in ideal conditions. Slow down if conditions are not ideal.

Do not drive distracted. Set up your handsfree devices, adjust your mirrors, and ensure everyone is wearing their seatbelt before starting your trip.

Allow extra time and space when passing a larger vehicle, like an RV.

Be aware of your surroundings and practice defensive driving.

All drivers have a role to play in upholding traffic safety; with a license comes a responsibility to follow traffic laws and ensure everyone’s safety.

For traffic safety information, follow us on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and on Twitter @RCMPAlberta.