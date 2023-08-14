Morinville RCMP seek assistance in identifying attempted break-and-enter suspects

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On July 10, 2023, shortly after midnight, Morinville RCMP initiated an investigation into an attempted break and enter to a Morinville residence, occupied by a family of four. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved. It is believed one of the suspects had a handgun. Surveillance footage shows two unidentified males.

Suspect 1 is described as:

Fair complexion

Beard

Wearing a t-shirt, a large soft cover dark bag carried to the front of his body with a strap across his back and over his chest, pants, runners and a ball cap.

Suspect 2 is described as:

Fair complexion

Wearing a t-shirt, vest, pants and ball cap, carrying a sledgehammer.

The suspects did not gain access to the home and fled in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a silver tool chest in the box of the truck.

RCMP are asking that anyone who can identify these suspects call the Morinville RCMP Detachment at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

The Alberta RCMP encourage anyone who observe anything suspicious in the community to report those incidents to their local RCMP Detachments. Residents in their communities are the eyes and ears at times when police are not present. Don’t let crimes go undetected. Help police keep your community a safe place to be.