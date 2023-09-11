Our Morinville” The Week in Photos

On September 7, 2023, the Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon presented a cheque for $2250 to the Town of Morinville Library Board. Rotary members From left to right: President Alan Otway, Community Service Director Monty Johnson and fifth from left Youth Director Lesa Mueller, Library Board centre Director Isabel Crump, Chair Leanne LaRoque and Vice Chair Dan Hrycyk. – submitted photo

RED EYE TOURNAMENT

photos by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Mixed Slo-Pitch Association hosted their softball tournament over the weekend from September 1st to 3rd. The non-stop baseball action lasted for three days and nights during the Red Eye Tournament.

This event took place at the Skyline Sports Field Ball Diamonds, and the 24-hour play continued under the lights once darkness fell.

Vice President Mike Segreto mentioned that 30 teams participated in the event, which kicked off on Friday at 7 p.m. with games taking place on all the diamonds.

Below are some photos from the event.

A yellow-rumped warbler plays peek-a-boo behind some elm leaves. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A white-breasted nuthatch has a late afternoon snack. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A blue jay comes in for his close-up. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A male yellow-shafted northern flicker looks for some lunch. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A common grackle lands in a Morinville backyard. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Linda Getzlaf sent us this photo of a flying squirrel. “This little guy comes to a campsite every night! He’s getting a little more friendlier,” Linda tells us.

Work was underway in the fields just outside of Morinville on Thursday, Sept. 7. – Stephen Dafoe Photo