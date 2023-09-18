Column: Lions Club of Morinville: A brief history

submitted by Vice President Lion Joe Jacob

The Morinville Lions Club was chartered on May 24, 1949, and is part of the Lions Club International Foundation. Its mission is to help individuals and other non-profit groups in their areas better the communities that they live in.

Our local Lions Club organizes or participates in many annual events such as a poker run, light up the night festival, Santa Store Auction and a summer golf tournament. In recent months, our chapter has donated monies to the Firefighters Challenge , Veterans’ Food Bank and Camp He Ho Ha, to name just a few.

Soon, our member volunteers will be busy with the Santa Store Auction on Nov. 18, Breakfast with Santa on Nov. 25, as well as our weekly fundraising meat draws held at Coach’s Corner every Saturday except long weekends.

The year 2024 will mark our club’s 75th anniversary, which will be celebrated with a great evening of activities happening at the Rendezvous Centre on May 25, 2024.

Through all these years, our club has done amazing things with the help of many dedicated volunteers. We also acknowledge other groups, companies and especially the public at large for their incredible kindness and generosity.

To you all we gi