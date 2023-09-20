Special Council Meetings Scheduled This Weekend to Discuss 2024 Budget

by Morinville Online Staff

Morinville Town Council has called two special meetings to address the upcoming 2024 budget. The meetings, open to the public, are set to take place on Friday, September 22, at 4 p.m., and Saturday, September 23, at 9 a.m., in Council Chambers at Town Hall.

These special meetings have been convened under the authority of Section 194 (1) of the Municipal Government Act and are exclusively focused on discussing the 2024 budget. No other topics will be entertained during these sessions.

The addition of these meetings stems from the statutory requirement that the Council must pass a budget by December 31, 2023, or alternatively, pass an interim budget. An interim budget would place limitations on spending until a comprehensive budget is approved in the spring.

Council successfully passed a full budget last year within the December 31 deadline, following an interim budget during their first year in office.

Residents and stakeholders can access the agenda for these meetings online at www.morinville.ca/councilcalendar.