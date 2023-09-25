Sturgeon High School Football Team Blanks Leduc Tigers 37-0 in Division 2 Showdown

Above: James Morrison – photo Tricia Hamm

submitted by Chad Hill, Sturgeon Composite High School Social Studies Department and Head Football Coach

The Sturgeon Spirits continued to impress in Division 2 (Miles Conference) high school football. The Spirits routed the Leduc Tigers 37-0 on Friday night at Olexiuk Field in St. Albert.

Sturgeon racked up 350 yards of offense along the ground. James Morrison was the leader with 91 yards on 8 carries while QB, Dusty Campbell churned out 89 yards and 4 touchdowns on 9 carries. Kaleb Hunting also had a big game with 63 yards and a major.

The Sturgeon defense continued to dominate, holding the Tigers to under 100 yards of total offense. It was the first shut-out of the season for the Spirits as they had 8 shutouts in 2022 in a dominant Division 3 (Gilfillan) championship season.

Linebacker, Steele Doronski led the charge with 2 quarterback sacks. The defense registered five sacks on the night and forced two fumbles to go along with a conceded safety.

Sturgeon is tied for 1st place with the undefeated Bellerose Bulldogs in the Metro Edmonton Athletic Association Miles Division standings.

Next up for the 3-0 Spirits is the Arch Bishop Jordan Scots (1-1-1). Kick-off is 6 p.m. on Thursday, September, Sept. 28 at Emerald Hills in Sherwood Park. Despite their .500 record, the Scots should prove to be a formidable opponent as they boast a balanced offensive attack and have plenty of team speed on defense.

Above: Kaleb Hunting – photo Tricia Hamm