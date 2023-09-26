Morinville Legion hosts Veterans’ Dinner and Quilts of Valour presentation

Above: Quilts of Valour were presented to Maggie Sears, Michael Sears, Karl Holmstrom, Stephen Sweet and Mark Rosychuk.

by Lucie Roy

The Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176 Morinville hosted a Veterans Dinner on Saturday in the upstairs hall with five Quilts of Valour presentations.

The recipients were Maggie and Michael Sears,Karl Holmstrom, Stephen Sweet and Mark Rosychuk.

During her general welcome, RCL Br. 176 President Maxine Butt said, “Tonight we are gathered to support the veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces, and we also make note to celebrate 150 years of RCMP service in Canada. As such, we have a distinguished guest with us this evening from that organization.”

A brief highlight of the program consisted of O Canada sung by Valerie Daly, the Fallen Comrade Ceremony conducted by Legion 1st Vice President Bob Peterson, Quilt of Valour presentation by Bruce Given and Padre Eric Davis, guest speakers Janine Richardson of the RCMP, Shawn Whitfield from the Veterans Food Bank and the Loyal Toast to the King by Lt. Lawrence of B Sqn, The South Alberta Light Horse Regiment.

Keith Beaudin made a presentation to the Branch of a letter written by WWII veteran Sgt Wilfred Sweeney, circa 1943.

The Loyal Edmonton Regiment Band provided the music for the dinner and the Canadian Armed Forces Regimental Marches. This was followed by a musical performance by Brian Doucette.