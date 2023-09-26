Morinville News Bite: Knights of Columbus Honors Paul Froment with Excellence Award

by Lucie Roy

Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Pat Earles of Council #5010 in Morinville presented a plaque to Paul Froment on Sunday morning.

In his presentation, Earles said it was an honour to recognize an outstanding member of the Knights of Columbus.

Froment officially became a Knight on April 1, 1975, and has been a member of the Knights for 49 years.

Earles said Froment has also been a member of the Knights of Columbus Executive Council #5010 for many of those years.

His last position was the Financial Secretary of the Council, which he performed admirably with sincere commitment and dedication for many years.

Froment decided to step down from his position and will be sadly missed from the Executive Council but will remain a part of the Knights of Columbus Council #5010 as an Honorary Life Member and part of the Council #5010 family.

Earles said,”It is with great honour that we present to you Paul Froment, this plaque of Excellence Award from the Knights of Columbus Council #5010.”