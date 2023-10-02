Community Gathers for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Event

Above: Sturgeon County Div. 4 Councillor Neal Comeau, AFN Council Kevin Arcand, Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, AFN Chief Goerge Arcand Jr., Harvey Burnstick, Councillors Scott Burnstick and Tom Burnstick.

photos by Lucie Roy

More than 100 attended the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Following the Blessing by Elder Dora Courteoreille, speakers included Alexander First Nation Chief George Arcand Jr. Alexander, Sturgeon county Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, and Nicole Baker from Creating Hope Society.

Also in attendance were Council members Kevin Arcand, Chris Arcand, Marty Arcand and Scott Burnstick from Alexander First Nation and Sturgeon County Division 4 Councillor Neal Comeau.

The sharing portion of the evening was by Tom and Harvey Burnstick, providing a learning experience from residential school survivors.

The event provided an opportunity to try Indigenous food, crafts, and create designs on orange t-shirts to honour Residential School Survivors.

Storytelling, traditional dancing, drumming and singing by First Nations concluded the program.

Dancer Larson Yellowbird provided the introduction for the performances of Larson Yellowbird Jr., Juliann Yellowbird, Pisim Yellowbird and drummers Don Paul and Conan Yellowbird.

Jackie Stubbs, Neighbourhood Development Supervisor and emcee for the event said it was hosted by Sturgeon County in partnership with the Town of Morinville, Creating Hope Society and members of Alexander First Nation.

The Town Youth Leaders and Sturgeon County Youth Leadership were also involved.

Below is a gallery of photos from the evening event.